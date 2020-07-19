Little Sisters of the Poor | Thank you

catholictv on July 19 2020 The Little Sisters have served in the Archdiocese of Boston continuously since 1870. Eight Little Sisters arrived at the port of Boston on April 19, 1870, to start a home … More

catholictv on July 19 2020 The Little Sisters have served in the Archdiocese of Boston continuously since 1870. Eight Little Sisters arrived at the port of Boston on April 19, 1870, to start a home for the elderly poor in Roxbury. In the span of 17 years, two other homes for the elderly were built -- in Charlestown and Somerville.