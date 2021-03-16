Clicks5
Saint of the Day: March 17th - St Patrick
Patrick (Optional Memorial)
—
Agricola of Châlon-sur-Saône
Alexander
Ambrose of Alexandria
Conrad of Bavaria
Diemut of Saint Gall
Gabriel Lalemant
Gertrude of Nivelles
Gertrude of Trzebnica
Jan Sarkander
Josep Mestre Escoda
Juan Nepomuceno Zegrí y Moreno
Llinio of Llandinam
Maria Bárbara Maix
Paul of Cyprus
Stephen of Palestrina
Theodore of Rome
Thomasello
Withburga of Dereham
—
Many…More
—
Agricola of Châlon-sur-Saône
Alexander
Ambrose of Alexandria
Conrad of Bavaria
Diemut of Saint Gall
Gabriel Lalemant
Gertrude of Nivelles
Gertrude of Trzebnica
Jan Sarkander
Josep Mestre Escoda
Juan Nepomuceno Zegrí y Moreno
Llinio of Llandinam
Maria Bárbara Maix
Paul of Cyprus
Stephen of Palestrina
Theodore of Rome
Thomasello
Withburga of Dereham
—
Many…More
Patrick (Optional Memorial)
—
Agricola of Châlon-sur-Saône
Alexander
Ambrose of Alexandria
Conrad of Bavaria
Diemut of Saint Gall
Gabriel Lalemant
Gertrude of Nivelles
Gertrude of Trzebnica
Jan Sarkander
Josep Mestre Escoda
Juan Nepomuceno Zegrí y Moreno
Llinio of Llandinam
Maria Bárbara Maix
Paul of Cyprus
Stephen of Palestrina
Theodore of Rome
Thomasello
Withburga of Dereham
—
Many Martyrs of Alexandria
—
Agricola of Châlon-sur-Saône
Alexander
Ambrose of Alexandria
Conrad of Bavaria
Diemut of Saint Gall
Gabriel Lalemant
Gertrude of Nivelles
Gertrude of Trzebnica
Jan Sarkander
Josep Mestre Escoda
Juan Nepomuceno Zegrí y Moreno
Llinio of Llandinam
Maria Bárbara Maix
Paul of Cyprus
Stephen of Palestrina
Theodore of Rome
Thomasello
Withburga of Dereham
—
Many Martyrs of Alexandria