Clicks
45
One-Minute Jesuit: Creative Constraints
Bestof:Loyola Press
4 hours ago
Obstacles can sometimes be the avenue to getting better at something. Watch Fr. Michael Rossmann in One-Minute Jesuit explain how we can use roadblocks to show a new and better path.
