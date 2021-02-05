First Ever International Day of Human Fraternity Takes Place Virtually with Pope Francis Today marks the first ever International Day of Human Fraternity, with Pope Francis stating that fraternity … More





Today marks the first ever International Day of Human Fraternity, with Pope Francis stating that fraternity is the new frontier of humanity. In the virtual celebration, the Holy Father said we must see ourselves as brothers and sisters, otherwise the world will collapse. This day was inspired by the pope's trip to Abu Dhabi exactly two years ago when he and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the document on human fraternity. Editor-in-chief of Asia News, Fr. Bernardo Cervellera, joins to share why Pope Francis' visit to Abu Dhabi was so important and what the response has been so far to the first World Day of Fraternity. Fr. Bernardo explains how he believes this will concretely build peace and dialogue between different cultures and religions. He also discusses whether too much dialogue could be a risk in terms of possibly compromising Christian beliefs.