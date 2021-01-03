Homily: Will Most People Be Saved? Father reminds us today of two fundamental dogmas of the Faith we must implant deep in our hearts. Firstly, outside of Christ, there is no salvation, and, secondly,… More

Father reminds us today of two fundamental dogmas of the Faith we must implant deep in our hearts. Firstly, outside of Christ, there is no salvation, and, secondly, the Church is the body of Christ, therefore, without the Church, there is no salvation. While making necessary distinctions about the invincibly ignorant, Father asks whether most people will go to heaven, he quotes the exegete Cornelius a Lapide who gives the examples of Sodom, the Flood, and the Entry into the Promised Land. Out of Sodom, only Lot and his two daughters survived. Out of the flood, only eight people survived. And out of the 600,000 Isrealites who left Egypt, only two entered the Promised Land. In our age awash with impurity and sin, let us strive to keep ourselves unsoiled and wake up to the need and our duty to evangelize and bring as many people as possible into the Catholic Church, which is the mystical Body of Christ. Ave Maria! Mass: St. Lawrence - Patronal Solemnity (of parish) - Form: OF Readings: First Reading: Second Corinthians 9:6-10 Responsorial Psalm: Psalms 112:1-2, 5-6, 7-8, 9 Gospel: John



youtube.com/watch?v=AXiDsdqIjyU