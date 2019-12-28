Clicks89

Office of Netflix stars who played gay Jesus bombed!

Office of Netflix stars who played a gay Jesus bombed!
The offices of Porta dos Fundos, the production company behind the Netflix satire suggesting Jesus was gay, was bombed on Christmas Eve, according to a report.
The company's Rio de Janeiro headquarters was "hit by a Molotov cocktail attack" on Tuesday morning, Variety reported.
According to the outlet, a fire broke out after "two petrol bombs" were thrown at the building.
