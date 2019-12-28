Clicks89
Office of Netflix stars who played gay Jesus bombed!
The offices of Porta dos Fundos, the production company behind the Netflix satire suggesting Jesus was gay, was bombed on Christmas Eve, according to a report.
The company's Rio de Janeiro headquarters was "hit by a Molotov cocktail attack" on Tuesday morning, Variety reported.
According to the outlet, a fire broke out after "two petrol bombs" were thrown at the building.
