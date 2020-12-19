 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
LawrenceOP-Fan
O Radix Iesse "O Root of Jesse, standing as a sign among the peoples; before you kings will shut their mouths, to you the nations will make their prayer: Come and deliver us, and delay no longer." – …More
O Radix Iesse

"O Root of Jesse, standing as a sign among the peoples; before you kings will shut their mouths, to you the nations will make their prayer: Come and deliver us, and delay no longer." – the Magnificat antiphon for 19 December. Stained glass window of a Jesse tree, showing the genealogy of Christ from the church of Notre Dame du Sablon in Brussels.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
