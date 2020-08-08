Clicks36

450 years ago today, Blessed John Felton, was hung, drawn and quartered in St. Paul's churchyard, London

Novena - Oremus
1
The charge was "treason" - for fixing a copy of Pope Pius V's Bull 'Regnans in Excelsis' to the gates of the Palace of the bishop of London. His last words were "Jesus, Jesus".
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Our Lady of Sorrows
  • Report
If you scroll down below there is a Video by David Icke (Satanists & Paedophiles run the World) which contains what I can only describe as a demonic attack on The Blessed Sacrament, the Mass, Jesus & Mary. This Video needs to be removed!
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up