Clicks36
450 years ago today, Blessed John Felton, was hung, drawn and quartered in St. Paul's churchyard, London
The charge was "treason" - for fixing a copy of Pope Pius V's Bull 'Regnans in Excelsis' to the gates of the Palace of the bishop of London. His last words were "Jesus, Jesus".
If you scroll down below there is a Video by David Icke (Satanists & Paedophiles run the World) which contains what I can only describe as a demonic attack on The Blessed Sacrament, the Mass, Jesus & Mary. This Video needs to be removed!