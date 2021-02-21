Online newspaper founder: Don’t trust Wikipedia, it’s a ‘purveyor of lies & slander’

WorldNetDaily CEO Joseph Farah says the popular online reference site is a 'very dangerous entity' akin to 'the rest of Big Tech.'

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The founder of a conservative online newspaper has learned the hard way why not to trust Wikipedia: He looked up his own name.“(Wikipedia) is not only a provider of inaccuracy and bias,” Joseph Farah, the CEO and editor-in-chief of WorldNetDaily (WND), wrote last Thursday.“It is a wholesale purveyor of lies and slander unlike any other the world has ever known.”Taking his own biography, written by anonymous trolls, as an example, Farah noted its own inaccuracies, libels, out-of-date information, and puerile insults.“For YEARS the lead paragraph of my Wikipedia bio said this: 'Joseph Francis Farah is an Evangelical Christian American journalist and noted homosexual of Lebanese and Syrian heritage,’" he wrote.