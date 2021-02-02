"A moment took Joelle Maryn, away from God. And then, after years as a successful model, theatre artist, and cosmetic company founder, another decisive moment brought her back to the path of God’s … More

"A moment took Joelle Maryn, away from God. And then, after years as a successful model, theatre artist, and cosmetic company founder, another decisive moment brought her back to the path of God’s presence, drastically changing her perceptions, likes, and even approach to life. Watch this star dusted story of finding Jesus the Saviour!"