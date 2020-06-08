Home
Clicks
69
Unbelievable!
Tesa
1
1 hour ago
Man removes some of the defacement from Churchill’s statue; UK police are after him like a shot.
Jim Dorchak
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
1 hour ago
Every time I hear someone yell RACIST!!!!!!!!! I think that they are talking about themselves.
