Irish Forces’ Head Chaplain Backs LGBTI Pride

Head Chaplain Fr. Séamus Madigan endorses Dublin's LGBTQI+ pride parad. In this official video released by the Chaplaincy Services, Fr. Madigan said he would have been "privileged" to walk "side by … More

Head Chaplain Fr. Séamus Madigan endorses Dublin's LGBTQI+ pride parad. In this



official video released by the Chaplaincy Services, Fr. Madigan said he would have been "privileged" to walk "side by side with our LGBTQI+ members, showing solidarity and support."