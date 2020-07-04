Clicks38
Irish Forces’ Head Chaplain Backs LGBTI Pride
Head Chaplain Fr. Séamus Madigan endorses Dublin's LGBTQI+ pride parad. In this official video released by the Chaplaincy Services, Fr. Madigan said he would have been "privileged" to walk "side by …More
official video released by the Chaplaincy Services, Fr. Madigan said he would have been "privileged" to walk "side by side with our LGBTQI+ members, showing solidarity and support."
