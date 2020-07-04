Clicks38

Irish Forces’ Head Chaplain Backs LGBTI Pride

Head Chaplain Fr. Séamus Madigan endorses Dublin's LGBTQI+ pride parad. In this official video released by the Chaplaincy Services, Fr. Madigan said he would have been "privileged" to walk "side by …More
Head Chaplain Fr. Séamus Madigan endorses Dublin's LGBTQI+ pride parad. In this

official video released by the Chaplaincy Services, Fr. Madigan said he would have been "privileged" to walk "side by side with our LGBTQI+ members, showing solidarity and support."
Jmy1975
Ireland has been lost for a long time.
