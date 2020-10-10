2020 Vice Presidential Debate Between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris: Pro-Life Analysis

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris faced off in the one and only vice presidential debate this week – we bring complete pro-life analysis with Mallory Quigley, vice president of … More

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris faced off in the one and only vice presidential debate this week – we bring complete pro-life analysis with Mallory Quigley, vice president of communications for the Susan B. Anthony List, and Lila Rose, president of Live Action. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.