 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks17
Bazsó-Dombi Attila

STEPS OF THE GLOBAL DIGITALIZED BIOLOGICAL APARTHEID

1. CHINA -- started in early first decade of the 21th Century:

independent.co.uk/…echat-weibo-cctv-a8279531.html

businessinsider.nl/…echnology-surveillance-2018-2/

theguardian.com/…worlds-most-heavily-surveilled

2. FRANCE -- juridical attempts from the very beginning of the so called Covid '19-histery:

cnil.fr/…ition-debate-living-challenges

euractiv.com/…k-wearing-on-public-transport/

3. UNITES KINGDOM -- ethical issues:
assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/…riefing_BFEG_February_2019.pdf

4. Opinion of the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights:

fra.europa.eu/…ion-technology-focus-paper.pdf
  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up