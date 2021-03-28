Pathe Gazette Special - Polish Army Manoeuvres (1939) Full titles read: "PATHE GAZETTE SPECIAL - POLISH ARMY MANOEUVRES" Various shots Polish army parade through town including cavalry and tanks (… More





Full titles read: "PATHE GAZETTE SPECIAL - POLISH ARMY MANOEUVRES"



Various shots Polish army parade through town including cavalry and tanks (Poland). L/S of ground to air, Polish air force fly past. Various shots, Polish cavalry on manoeuvres, crossing river with pontoons. L/S of Polish tanks moving across fields. M/S of armoured train, it halts and troops jump out. Various shots, Polish troops and tanks in realistic mock attack across open country. (Good scenes - poor quality). L/S Troops advancing using flame throwers.



Cataloguer's note: Good footage of Poland's preparations leading up to the outbreak of the Second World War.

FILM ID:1021.16



A VIDEO FROM BRITISH PATHÉ. EXPLORE OUR ONLINE CHANNEL, BRITISH PATHÉ TV. IT'S FULL OF GREAT DOCUMENTARIES, FASCINATING INTERVIEWS, AND CLASSIC MOVIES.



FOR LICENSING ENQUIRIES VISIT



British Pathé also represents the Reuters historical collection, which includes more than 136,000 items from the news agencies Gaumont Graphic (1910-1932), Empire News Bulletin (1926-1930), British Paramount (1931-1957), and Gaumont British (1934-1959), as well as Visnews content from 1957 to the end of 1984. All footage can be viewed on the British Pathé website. Pathe Gazette Special - Polish Army Manoeuvres (1939)Full titles read: "PATHE GAZETTE SPECIAL - POLISH ARMY MANOEUVRES"Various shots Polish army parade through town including cavalry and tanks (Poland). L/S of ground to air, Polish air force fly past. Various shots, Polish cavalry on manoeuvres, crossing river with pontoons. L/S of Polish tanks moving across fields. M/S of armoured train, it halts and troops jump out. Various shots, Polish troops and tanks in realistic mock attack across open country. (Good scenes - poor quality). L/S Troops advancing using flame throwers.Cataloguer's note: Good footage of Poland's preparations leading up to the outbreak of the Second World War.FILM ID:1021.16A VIDEO FROM BRITISH PATHÉ. EXPLORE OUR ONLINE CHANNEL, BRITISH PATHÉ TV. IT'S FULL OF GREAT DOCUMENTARIES, FASCINATING INTERVIEWS, AND CLASSIC MOVIES. britishpathe.tv FOR LICENSING ENQUIRIES VISIT britishpathe.com British Pathé also represents the Reuters historical collection, which includes more than 136,000 items from the news agencies Gaumont Graphic (1910-1932), Empire News Bulletin (1926-1930), British Paramount (1931-1957), and Gaumont British (1934-1959), as well as Visnews content from 1957 to the end of 1984. All footage can be viewed on the British Pathé website. britishpathe.com