Archbishop Bans Communion On The Hand

Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, 67, Uganda, published a 1 February decree forbidding the reception of Holy Communion on the hand (below).
Priests are only allowed to distribute Holy Communion on the tongue. The decree also warns of lay extraordinary ministers.
Kizito also forbad the celebration of Holy Mass in profane spaces like homes.
He further reaffirmed that those living in illicit marital co-habitations and those who persist in any grave and manifest sin, cannot be admitted to Communion
The decree followed a high level meeting with the clergy in Kampala Cathedral and wants to “fend off abuses in the liturgical life of the Church.”
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZcpgebvwiu
Clicks1.3K
- Report
Social networks
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
St Cuthbert,
Referencing an obsessive poster, somewhere down below you wrote:
prescribed anti psychotics
Personally I believe that the individual in question is self medicating by recklessly imbibing copious amounts of Jameson’s Irish Whiskey. However, judging from this individuals irrational fixation on Pope Francis and his visceral, daily animus for the man, your reference to psychosis is …More
Referencing an obsessive poster, somewhere down below you wrote:
prescribed anti psychotics
Personally I believe that the individual in question is self medicating by recklessly imbibing copious amounts of Jameson’s Irish Whiskey. However, judging from this individuals irrational fixation on Pope Francis and his visceral, daily animus for the man, your reference to psychosis is …More
St Cuthbert,
Referencing an obsessive poster, somewhere down below you wrote:
prescribed anti psychotics
Personally I believe that the individual in question is self medicating by recklessly imbibing copious amounts of Jameson’s Irish Whiskey. However, judging from this individuals irrational fixation on Pope Francis and his visceral, daily animus for the man, your reference to psychosis is indeed accurate and can lead to schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
If he is not already institutionalized and his behavior being carefully monitored, he ought to be.
Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is an anxiety disorder in which people have recurring, thoughts, ideas or sensations (obsessions) that make them feel driven to do something repetitively (compulsions). The disorder is manifested by repetitive behavior in which the person affected feels compelled to perform. Doesn't that kind of behavior sound like someone who posts daily at this website?
Habit Reversal Training and medication have been known to be effective in treating OCD. However, I am not this individual’s physician and, other than general prayers for the sick and dying, I have no intention of ever getting near this sicko. And, if such an individual would ever extend his hand to me during the handshake of peace at mass, I would make him regret it for a long-long time.
Good luck. Gloria.tv, a shadow of its former self, has now become a sewer abounding with the musings of idiots. This is the reason I and so many others do not choose to be associated with the lunacy that currently prevails at what once was a strong Catholic website.
Referencing an obsessive poster, somewhere down below you wrote:
prescribed anti psychotics
Personally I believe that the individual in question is self medicating by recklessly imbibing copious amounts of Jameson’s Irish Whiskey. However, judging from this individuals irrational fixation on Pope Francis and his visceral, daily animus for the man, your reference to psychosis is indeed accurate and can lead to schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
If he is not already institutionalized and his behavior being carefully monitored, he ought to be.
Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is an anxiety disorder in which people have recurring, thoughts, ideas or sensations (obsessions) that make them feel driven to do something repetitively (compulsions). The disorder is manifested by repetitive behavior in which the person affected feels compelled to perform. Doesn't that kind of behavior sound like someone who posts daily at this website?
Habit Reversal Training and medication have been known to be effective in treating OCD. However, I am not this individual’s physician and, other than general prayers for the sick and dying, I have no intention of ever getting near this sicko. And, if such an individual would ever extend his hand to me during the handshake of peace at mass, I would make him regret it for a long-long time.
Good luck. Gloria.tv, a shadow of its former self, has now become a sewer abounding with the musings of idiots. This is the reason I and so many others do not choose to be associated with the lunacy that currently prevails at what once was a strong Catholic website.
@Holy Cannoli
2 hours ago
Unable to even string together a coherent counter argument you hide behind abuse and then whinge about strong catholic standards .
Part of your strong catholic standards according to your diatribe is to threaten violence on those who disagree with you.
That fits in well with the thug antipope Francis whose penchant for hitting Chinese women is well known.
It is no wond…More
2 hours ago
Unable to even string together a coherent counter argument you hide behind abuse and then whinge about strong catholic standards .
Part of your strong catholic standards according to your diatribe is to threaten violence on those who disagree with you.
That fits in well with the thug antipope Francis whose penchant for hitting Chinese women is well known.
It is no wond…More
@Holy Cannoli
2 hours ago
Unable to even string together a coherent counter argument you hide behind abuse and then whinge about strong catholic standards .
Part of your strong catholic standards according to your diatribe is to threaten violence on those who disagree with you.
That fits in well with the thug antipope Francis whose penchant for hitting Chinese women is well known.
It is no wonder you admire him so much.
2 hours ago
Unable to even string together a coherent counter argument you hide behind abuse and then whinge about strong catholic standards .
Part of your strong catholic standards according to your diatribe is to threaten violence on those who disagree with you.
That fits in well with the thug antipope Francis whose penchant for hitting Chinese women is well known.
It is no wonder you admire him so much.
EXCELLENT ARCHBISHOP EVERY PRIEST EVERY BISHOP HAVE TO DO THAT NO ONE THAT HAS NO CONSECRATED HANDS CAN TOUCH THE BODY OF CHRIST.
IF YOU WANT TO BE A GOOD EUCARISTIC RECEPTIONIST RECEIVE THE BIDY OF CHRIST IN YOUR TONGUE AND KNEELED AS ALL THE SAINTS HAVE DONE AS IT IS STATED IN THE TRIDENTINE MASS THAT HAS BEEN IN OUR CHURCH FOR TWO THOUSAND YEARS.
IF ANYO…More
IF YOU WANT TO BE A GOOD EUCARISTIC RECEPTIONIST RECEIVE THE BIDY OF CHRIST IN YOUR TONGUE AND KNEELED AS ALL THE SAINTS HAVE DONE AS IT IS STATED IN THE TRIDENTINE MASS THAT HAS BEEN IN OUR CHURCH FOR TWO THOUSAND YEARS.
IF ANYO…More
EXCELLENT ARCHBISHOP EVERY PRIEST EVERY BISHOP HAVE TO DO THAT NO ONE THAT HAS NO CONSECRATED HANDS CAN TOUCH THE BODY OF CHRIST.
IF YOU WANT TO BE A GOOD EUCARISTIC RECEPTIONIST RECEIVE THE BIDY OF CHRIST IN YOUR TONGUE AND KNEELED AS ALL THE SAINTS HAVE DONE AS IT IS STATED IN THE TRIDENTINE MASS THAT HAS BEEN IN OUR CHURCH FOR TWO THOUSAND YEARS.
IF ANYONE DONOT WANT TO DO IT TELL YOUR PRIEST TO USE A SILVER SPOON SILVER KILLS ALL GERMS.
LIVE CHRIST THE KING!!!
IF YOU WANT TO BE A GOOD EUCARISTIC RECEPTIONIST RECEIVE THE BIDY OF CHRIST IN YOUR TONGUE AND KNEELED AS ALL THE SAINTS HAVE DONE AS IT IS STATED IN THE TRIDENTINE MASS THAT HAS BEEN IN OUR CHURCH FOR TWO THOUSAND YEARS.
IF ANYONE DONOT WANT TO DO IT TELL YOUR PRIEST TO USE A SILVER SPOON SILVER KILLS ALL GERMS.
LIVE CHRIST THE KING!!!
Hooray!!!
Hooray for what?
Communion on the tongue was an innovation in the early church as prior to that everybody received in the hand following Christ’s own method used at the Last Supper.
Communion on the tongue was an innovation in the early church as prior to that everybody received in the hand following Christ’s own method used at the Last Supper.
How nastily you talk for an alleged follower of Christ
Communion on the tongue is a continual tradition. Receiving it on the hands is an irreverent Dutch custom, not something derived from paleo-Christian times.
Why is it irreverent?
Sticking out your tongue at somebody was regarded was and is considered an example of Supreme irreverence .
Communion in the hand is far more reverent and proven to Ben more hygienic.
Sticking out your tongue at somebody was regarded was and is considered an example of Supreme irreverence .
Communion in the hand is far more reverent and proven to Ben more hygienic.
Never have I heard that! I learned that the Disciples were permitted by Our Lord to touch the Bread (and no doubt the wine too) at the Last Supper because they had been made Priests by Our Lord - thereby set aside for the task and permitted to do so!. It is true also, we know that they were His first Bishops from whom the Apostolic Succession comes down to the Priesthood today.
Even these days, …More
Even these days, …More
Never have I heard that! I learned that the Disciples were permitted by Our Lord to touch the Bread (and no doubt the wine too) at the Last Supper because they had been made Priests by Our Lord - thereby set aside for the task and permitted to do so!. It is true also, we know that they were His first Bishops from whom the Apostolic Succession comes down to the Priesthood today.
Even these days, it is known that a Priest's hands are Consecrated during Ordination, (set apart from ours as Laity) so they are deemed fit by Our King to touch His Holy Body and Blood. As Our Lady was "set apart" and immaculately conceived free of all sin, so the Son of God could tabernacle within her, so, it makes sense, that no person should consider themselves worthy to handle Our Lord unless ritually consecrated to the Priesthood and made worthy by a ritual ordination in the proper manner! Priests do not just TOUCH the Consecrated Host, they ritually wash themselves prior to Holy Communion to remove any impurities from them. As Our Lady had to - like every OTHER Mother, submit to the Law (Feb 2) and go and bathe and be classed as purified (even though she had no need of purification) she submitted to it as it was Temple Law for every woman to be so cleansed after having given birth to her child. It seems inappropriate that a Lay person would be allowed to just touch the Host, whilst the Priest has to perform the ritual of purification of his Sacred Hands, prior to HIMSELF being considered fit to touch Our Lord. AND HE IS THE PRIEST - the person classed Consecrated to do so!!!
The fact that the Disciples were classed as His Priests BEFORE the Resurrection, (according to the training I have received) is shown in
Matthew 12:1-8.
The Lord and His Disciples wander through the fields eating the grains of wheat, only to come under the Judgement of the Pharisees that they are blaspheming the Sabbath by touching the Wheat and eating the grains as nobody but a Priest is permitted to handle grain on the sabbath.. since it was part of his Ministry to bake the Bread of the Presence which a Priest serving in the Temple prepared Daily, and placed on a plate before the Lord. The Bread of the Presence, you probably know, is an Old Covenant precursor of the Holy Eucharist, (Luther somewhat has obscured this connection, probably deliberately, since he translated the Hebrew incorrectly which when Anglicised from the German it became "Showbread") but it's proper title according to the Hebrew was "The Bread of the Presence." It was baked by the Priests in the Temple upon the Sabbath and no-one but a Priest was able to pick grain on the Sabbath.
Christ responds to the Pharisees accusation against His Priests, the disciples. Wherein He specifies that King David had entered the Holy of Holies, even though he was not permitted to do so, not being a Priest, and had not only handled but eaten the Sacred Bread of the Presence, due to his hunger. In the Passage of Scripture in the Book of Matthew, Our Lord confirms with the Pharisees that nobody but a Priest is permitted to pluck and eat Grain on the Sabbath.
Our Lord tells the Pharisees that He is "Far greater than the Temple" (He is of course plucking the grain because He IS the Eternal High Priest and can legitimately do so! But, what excuse does He give for His Disciples being able to do so? It is obvious, they are His Priesthood. This is what The early Church taught that Christ had permitted them to handle and eat the grains of wheat on the Sabbath, because unlike David they were already His Sacred Priests.
Dr Brant Pitre covers all of this little known information on this talk. It's a great presentation. He provides evidence for the historical foundations of the Holy Eucharist in the Old Testament...
Dr Brant Pitre - Jesus and the Jewish Roots of the Eucharist www.youtube.com/watch
Even these days, it is known that a Priest's hands are Consecrated during Ordination, (set apart from ours as Laity) so they are deemed fit by Our King to touch His Holy Body and Blood. As Our Lady was "set apart" and immaculately conceived free of all sin, so the Son of God could tabernacle within her, so, it makes sense, that no person should consider themselves worthy to handle Our Lord unless ritually consecrated to the Priesthood and made worthy by a ritual ordination in the proper manner! Priests do not just TOUCH the Consecrated Host, they ritually wash themselves prior to Holy Communion to remove any impurities from them. As Our Lady had to - like every OTHER Mother, submit to the Law (Feb 2) and go and bathe and be classed as purified (even though she had no need of purification) she submitted to it as it was Temple Law for every woman to be so cleansed after having given birth to her child. It seems inappropriate that a Lay person would be allowed to just touch the Host, whilst the Priest has to perform the ritual of purification of his Sacred Hands, prior to HIMSELF being considered fit to touch Our Lord. AND HE IS THE PRIEST - the person classed Consecrated to do so!!!
The fact that the Disciples were classed as His Priests BEFORE the Resurrection, (according to the training I have received) is shown in
Matthew 12:1-8.
The Lord and His Disciples wander through the fields eating the grains of wheat, only to come under the Judgement of the Pharisees that they are blaspheming the Sabbath by touching the Wheat and eating the grains as nobody but a Priest is permitted to handle grain on the sabbath.. since it was part of his Ministry to bake the Bread of the Presence which a Priest serving in the Temple prepared Daily, and placed on a plate before the Lord. The Bread of the Presence, you probably know, is an Old Covenant precursor of the Holy Eucharist, (Luther somewhat has obscured this connection, probably deliberately, since he translated the Hebrew incorrectly which when Anglicised from the German it became "Showbread") but it's proper title according to the Hebrew was "The Bread of the Presence." It was baked by the Priests in the Temple upon the Sabbath and no-one but a Priest was able to pick grain on the Sabbath.
Christ responds to the Pharisees accusation against His Priests, the disciples. Wherein He specifies that King David had entered the Holy of Holies, even though he was not permitted to do so, not being a Priest, and had not only handled but eaten the Sacred Bread of the Presence, due to his hunger. In the Passage of Scripture in the Book of Matthew, Our Lord confirms with the Pharisees that nobody but a Priest is permitted to pluck and eat Grain on the Sabbath.
Our Lord tells the Pharisees that He is "Far greater than the Temple" (He is of course plucking the grain because He IS the Eternal High Priest and can legitimately do so! But, what excuse does He give for His Disciples being able to do so? It is obvious, they are His Priesthood. This is what The early Church taught that Christ had permitted them to handle and eat the grains of wheat on the Sabbath, because unlike David they were already His Sacred Priests.
Dr Brant Pitre covers all of this little known information on this talk. It's a great presentation. He provides evidence for the historical foundations of the Holy Eucharist in the Old Testament...
Dr Brant Pitre - Jesus and the Jewish Roots of the Eucharist www.youtube.com/watch
@Caroline03
The disciples were never formally consecrated as priests as far as I know.
But even if they were Christ gave his church the power to administer the sacaments including the manner of reception.
Therefore the churches catholic magisterium has permitted reception of communion in the hand therefore Christ permits it.
Catholics who reject and condemn the practice are in serious erro…More
The disciples were never formally consecrated as priests as far as I know.
But even if they were Christ gave his church the power to administer the sacaments including the manner of reception.
Therefore the churches catholic magisterium has permitted reception of communion in the hand therefore Christ permits it.
Catholics who reject and condemn the practice are in serious erro…More
@Caroline03
The disciples were never formally consecrated as priests as far as I know.
But even if they were Christ gave his church the power to administer the sacaments including the manner of reception.
Therefore the churches catholic magisterium has permitted reception of communion in the hand therefore Christ permits it.
Catholics who reject and condemn the practice are in serious error and disloyal to the church they profess membership of.
1 hour ago
The disciples were never formally consecrated as priests as far as I know.
But even if they were Christ gave his church the power to administer the sacaments including the manner of reception.
Therefore the churches catholic magisterium has permitted reception of communion in the hand therefore Christ permits it.
Catholics who reject and condemn the practice are in serious error and disloyal to the church they profess membership of.
1 hour ago
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Caroline03 likes this.
I have received communion on the tongue along with saliva from a nearby communicants mouth that made its way onto the Eucharistic ministers fingers.
This deeply unhygienic method of distributing Holy Communion should either be abolished or the method drastically upgraded.
This so called archishbishop is guilty of inhuman conduct that places lives in danger.
What else would you expect from a …More
This deeply unhygienic method of distributing Holy Communion should either be abolished or the method drastically upgraded.
This so called archishbishop is guilty of inhuman conduct that places lives in danger.
What else would you expect from a …More
I have received communion on the tongue along with saliva from a nearby communicants mouth that made its way onto the Eucharistic ministers fingers.
This deeply unhygienic method of distributing Holy Communion should either be abolished or the method drastically upgraded.
This so called archishbishop is guilty of inhuman conduct that places lives in danger.
What else would you expect from a supporter of that enemy of the human race antipope Bergoglio?
This deeply unhygienic method of distributing Holy Communion should either be abolished or the method drastically upgraded.
This so called archishbishop is guilty of inhuman conduct that places lives in danger.
What else would you expect from a supporter of that enemy of the human race antipope Bergoglio?
@Thors Catholic Hammer communion on the hand is an abuse. you are an idiot. when you receive communion you receive Jesus. NOT an infection. you are a modernist just like Pope Francis.
Christ at the Last Supper distributed the bread into the Hand of each disciple.
Communion on the tongue was an innovation in the early church as prior to that everybody received in the hand.
I am not a modernist merely a practical catholic interested in essentials , not outward practices like you.
You also I note continue to acknowledge a formally heretical schismatic priest like Bergoglio as …More
Communion on the tongue was an innovation in the early church as prior to that everybody received in the hand.
I am not a modernist merely a practical catholic interested in essentials , not outward practices like you.
You also I note continue to acknowledge a formally heretical schismatic priest like Bergoglio as …More
Christ at the Last Supper distributed the bread into the Hand of each disciple.
Communion on the tongue was an innovation in the early church as prior to that everybody received in the hand.
I am not a modernist merely a practical catholic interested in essentials , not outward practices like you.
You also I note continue to acknowledge a formally heretical schismatic priest like Bergoglio as a “pope”.
So just exactly who is the modernist ( whatever that idiotic term means) here.?
Communion on the tongue was an innovation in the early church as prior to that everybody received in the hand.
I am not a modernist merely a practical catholic interested in essentials , not outward practices like you.
You also I note continue to acknowledge a formally heretical schismatic priest like Bergoglio as a “pope”.
So just exactly who is the modernist ( whatever that idiotic term means) here.?
@@St Cuthbert Mayne
See my comment above please.
See my comment above please.
@Thors Catholic Hammer your arguments are utterly stupid. but its not surprising. they come from an uneducated fool who thinks hes clever. I have answered this elsewhere. the first apostles were Bishops, they can touch the Blessed sacrament. you on the other hand are not suitable to touch anything except yourself Hong Kong And Singapore Impose Communion On The Hand
You are a modernist just like Pope Francis because you subscribe to modernist ideas like communion on the hand which no self respecting Catholic will Ever accept.
@St Cuthbert Mayne
You continue to accept a formally heretical man like Francis as a valid pope.
That makes you a modernist.
Not only a modernist but a Catholic snob who thinks bishops are privileged Catholics superior to lay Catholics.
Intinction was not employed at the Last Supper as far as I know and yes I have it on good authority that Jesus distributed the bread into the hand of each …More
You continue to accept a formally heretical man like Francis as a valid pope.
That makes you a modernist.
Not only a modernist but a Catholic snob who thinks bishops are privileged Catholics superior to lay Catholics.
Intinction was not employed at the Last Supper as far as I know and yes I have it on good authority that Jesus distributed the bread into the hand of each …More
@St Cuthbert Mayne
You continue to accept a formally heretical man like Francis as a valid pope.
That makes you a modernist.
Not only a modernist but a Catholic snob who thinks bishops are privileged Catholics superior to lay Catholics.
Intinction was not employed at the Last Supper as far as I know and yes I have it on good authority that Jesus distributed the bread into the hand of each disciple.
Your hatred of people who receive communion in the hand is quite astounding.
Having received communion at many TLM masses on the tongue, along with the saliva on occasions transferred via the priest s fingers , I can confidently state that such a method is deeply deeply unhygienic a potential health hazard
But your bizarre superstitious attitude along with your hatreds really tell us all we want to know about you.
You continue to accept a formally heretical man like Francis as a valid pope.
That makes you a modernist.
Not only a modernist but a Catholic snob who thinks bishops are privileged Catholics superior to lay Catholics.
Intinction was not employed at the Last Supper as far as I know and yes I have it on good authority that Jesus distributed the bread into the hand of each disciple.
Your hatred of people who receive communion in the hand is quite astounding.
Having received communion at many TLM masses on the tongue, along with the saliva on occasions transferred via the priest s fingers , I can confidently state that such a method is deeply deeply unhygienic a potential health hazard
But your bizarre superstitious attitude along with your hatreds really tell us all we want to know about you.
Who declared Pope Francis a formal heretic? And when? Where’s the evidence of it? Or is it just in your make belief lunatic world where you think you are some important person? You really believe that crap you spew out?
@St Cuthbert Mayne
56 minutes ago
In permitting practising adulterers to receive the Eucharist without purpose of amendment expressed in confession Francis permits sacrilige.
This is all laid out in Francises exhortation Amoris Laetitia which you clearly have never heard of before so go read chapter 8 now.
This specific offence by a priest is condemned in the articles of the Council of …More
56 minutes ago
In permitting practising adulterers to receive the Eucharist without purpose of amendment expressed in confession Francis permits sacrilige.
This is all laid out in Francises exhortation Amoris Laetitia which you clearly have never heard of before so go read chapter 8 now.
This specific offence by a priest is condemned in the articles of the Council of …More
@St Cuthbert Mayne
56 minutes ago
In permitting practising adulterers to receive the Eucharist without purpose of amendment expressed in confession Francis permits sacrilige.
This is all laid out in Francises exhortation Amoris Laetitia which you clearly have never heard of before so go read chapter 8 now.
This specific offence by a priest is condemned in the articles of the Council of Trent along with the penalty of EXCOMMUNICATION.
Thats the evidence so run along now like a good little lad and do the homework that you have seriously neglected to do.
56 minutes ago
In permitting practising adulterers to receive the Eucharist without purpose of amendment expressed in confession Francis permits sacrilige.
This is all laid out in Francises exhortation Amoris Laetitia which you clearly have never heard of before so go read chapter 8 now.
This specific offence by a priest is condemned in the articles of the Council of Trent along with the penalty of EXCOMMUNICATION.
Thats the evidence so run along now like a good little lad and do the homework that you have seriously neglected to do.
TLDR just for the record. Four Cardinals and a few good Bishops have expressed Dubia regarding Amoris Lettuce that has come from a warped mind much like yours. But no one has formally declared Francis a heretic. Except you. But no one cares about you. Now take your prescribed anti psychotics and go to bed. You’ve typed aimlessly enough for today
@St Cuthbert Mayne
42 minutes ago
A public formal declaration is not required in a case like Francises where the penalty of excommunication for heresy is automatically incurred.
But keep on believing that a man like bergoglio who wants to destroy the catholic sacramental system and publicly worships pagan idols is somehow the Vicar of Christ.
Believe in a cruel Christ like that if you …More
42 minutes ago
A public formal declaration is not required in a case like Francises where the penalty of excommunication for heresy is automatically incurred.
But keep on believing that a man like bergoglio who wants to destroy the catholic sacramental system and publicly worships pagan idols is somehow the Vicar of Christ.
Believe in a cruel Christ like that if you …More
@St Cuthbert Mayne
42 minutes ago
A public formal declaration is not required in a case like Francises where the penalty of excommunication for heresy is automatically incurred.
But keep on believing that a man like bergoglio who wants to destroy the catholic sacramental system and publicly worships pagan idols is somehow the Vicar of Christ.
Believe in a cruel Christ like that if you wish.
Oh I forgot, you are not a catholic so Christ is irrelevant to you anyway who now say above that nobody cares.
42 minutes ago
A public formal declaration is not required in a case like Francises where the penalty of excommunication for heresy is automatically incurred.
But keep on believing that a man like bergoglio who wants to destroy the catholic sacramental system and publicly worships pagan idols is somehow the Vicar of Christ.
Believe in a cruel Christ like that if you wish.
Oh I forgot, you are not a catholic so Christ is irrelevant to you anyway who now say above that nobody cares.
Boring ! way past your bed time. Your electrocunvulsive therapy is scheduled early tomorrow so get some rest.