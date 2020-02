Archbishop Bans Communion On The Hand

Never have I heard that! I learned that the Disciples were permitted by Our Lord to touch the Bread (and no doubt the wine too) at the Last Supper because they had been made Priests by Our Lord - thereby set aside for the task and permitted to do so!. It is true also, we know that they were His first Bishops from whom the Apostolic Succession comes down to the Priesthood today.



Never have I heard that! I learned that the Disciples were permitted by Our Lord to touch the Bread (and no doubt the wine too) at the Last Supper because they had been made Priests by Our Lord - thereby set aside for the task and permitted to do so!. It is true also, we know that they were His first Bishops from whom the Apostolic Succession comes down to the Priesthood today.Even these days, it is known that a Priest's hands are Consecrated during Ordination, (set apart from ours as Laity) so they are deemed fit by Our King to touch His Holy Body and Blood. As Our Lady was "set apart" and immaculately conceived free of all sin, so the Son of God could tabernacle within her, so, it makes sense, that no person should consider themselves worthy to handle Our Lord unless ritually consecrated to the Priesthood and made worthy by a ritual ordination in the proper manner! Priests do not just TOUCH the Consecrated Host, they ritually wash themselves prior to Holy Communion to remove any impurities from them. As Our Lady had to - like every OTHER Mother, submit to the Law (Feb 2) and go and bathe and be classed as purified (even though she had no need of purification) she submitted to it as it was Temple Law for every woman to be so cleansed after having given birth to her child. It seems inappropriate that a Lay person would be allowed to just touch the Host, whilst the Priest has to perform the ritual of purification of his Sacred Hands, prior to HIMSELF being considered fit to touch Our Lord. AND HE IS THE PRIEST - the person classed Consecrated to do so!!!The fact that the Disciples were classed as His Priests BEFORE the Resurrection, (according to the training I have received) is shown inMatthew 12:1-8.The Lord and His Disciples wander through the fields eating the grains of wheat, only to come under the Judgement of the Pharisees that they are blaspheming the Sabbath by touching the Wheat and eating the grains as nobody but a Priest is permitted to handle grain on the sabbath.. since it was part of his Ministry to bake the Bread of the Presence which a Priest serving in the Temple prepared Daily, and placed on a plate before the Lord. The Bread of the Presence, you probably know, is an Old Covenant precursor of the Holy Eucharist, (Luther somewhat has obscured this connection, probably deliberately, since he translated the Hebrew incorrectly which when Anglicised from the German it became "Showbread") but it's proper title according to the Hebrew was "The Bread of the Presence." It was baked by the Priests in the Temple upon the Sabbath and no-one but a Priest was able to pick grain on the Sabbath.Christ responds to the Pharisees accusation against His Priests, the disciples. Wherein He specifies that King David had entered the Holy of Holies, even though he was not permitted to do so, not being a Priest, and had not only handled but eaten the Sacred Bread of the Presence, due to his hunger. In the Passage of Scripture in the Book of Matthew, Our Lord confirms with the Pharisees that nobody but a Priest is permitted to pluck and eat Grain on the Sabbath.Our Lord tells the Pharisees that He is "Far greater than the Temple" (He is of course plucking the grain because He IS the Eternal High Priest and can legitimately do so! But, what excuse does He give for His Disciples being able to do so? It is obvious, they are His Priesthood. This is what The early Church taught that Christ had permitted them to handle and eat the grains of wheat on the Sabbath, because unlike David they were already His Sacred Priests.Dr Brant Pitre covers all of this little known information on this talk. It's a great presentation. He provides evidence for the historical foundations of the Holy Eucharist in the Old Testament...Dr Brant Pitre - Jesus and the Jewish Roots of the Eucharist www.youtube.com/watch