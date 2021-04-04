Sri Lanka steps up security on anniversary of Easter Sunday attacks | DW News Security has been stepped up across Sri Lanka on the anniversary of the largest single terror attack in the country's … More

Security has been stepped up across Sri Lanka on the anniversary of the largest single terror attack in the country's history. On Easter Sunday in 2019 suicide bombers targeted churches and hotels, killing more than 260 people. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility. But despite an investigation, no one has ever stood trial for the attacks. Protesters are calling for justice for those killed in suicide bomb attacks two years ago that shocked the country. More than 260 people lost their lives on Easter Sunday 2019, in bombings which targeted churches and hotels. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility. But despite an official investigation, no one has ever stood trial for the attacks. Chilling surveillance footage shows a suicide bomber with a backpack striding into a packed church on Easter Sunday 2019, moments before the deadly blast. The explosion in St Sebastian's church, north of the capital Colombo, killed 115 people. Near simultaneous attacks also targeted two other churches and three luxury hotels. Most of the dead were Sri Lankan Catholics, although a number of foreigners were also killed. A commission set up to investigate the attacks recommended prosecuting Sri Lanka's then president Maithripala Sirisena. It said political infighting surrounding the president had led to a lapse in security and a failure to act on warnings from foreign intelligence services. But families of the victims say they're not interested in a political blame game. Last month Catholics across Sri Lanka came to church dressed in black, to express their sadness that two years on, those who organized the attacks have yet to be identified. The archbishop of Colombo has said if the authorities fail to come up with answers by April 21st, the second anniversary of the bombings, he will call for a nationwide campaign.