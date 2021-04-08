Clicks4
The Way of the Cross with Reflections by Archbishop Georg Gänswein - 2021-04-02 In his original meditations, Archbishop Georg Ga¨nswein reflects upon the Stations of the Cross, fourteen memorable …More
In his original meditations, Archbishop Georg Ga¨nswein reflects upon the Stations of the Cross, fourteen memorable events that occurred from the moment Christ was condemned to death to His placement in the tomb.
