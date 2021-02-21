What happens in Texas during blackout 2021 In American Texas, anomalous frosts led to an energy collapse. Millions of people were left without light and heat. The situation is close to critical, in … More





In American Texas, anomalous frosts led to an energy collapse. Millions of people were left without light and heat. The situation is close to critical, in some houses the air temperature dropped below zero. Water pipes freeze. Attempts to warm up the premises with gas cannons have already led to fires. In order to somehow warm up, people spend the night in cars.



Winter Storms and Blizzards, playlist:



Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:

1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:

2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.

3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;

4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:

5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteor:

6) Unexplained natural phenomena.



Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry":



The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.



#Texas

#Snow

#Ice

#Snowstorm What happens in Texas during blackout 2021In American Texas, anomalous frosts led to an energy collapse. Millions of people were left without light and heat. The situation is close to critical, in some houses the air temperature dropped below zero. Water pipes freeze. Attempts to warm up the premises with gas cannons have already led to fires. In order to somehow warm up, people spend the night in cars.Winter Storms and Blizzards, playlist: youtube.com/…u59qtNLYkSmK9siZAMRdj4rY8QcWme Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteor:6) Unexplained natural phenomena.Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry": youtube.com/…annel/UCp2Ld1eSnZjiWbOd4sQOp6Q The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.#Ice