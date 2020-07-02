Clicks64
Feast of the Visitation
The book of Canticles Song 2:8-14 O My dove in the clefts of the rock, in the secret recesses of the cliff, let Me see you, let Me hear your voice, for your voice is sweet and you are lovely.
The book of Canticles
Song 2:8-14
O My dove in the clefts of the rock, in the secret recesses of the cliff, let Me see you, let Me hear your voice, for your voice is sweet and you are lovely.
