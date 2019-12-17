Texas Bishop Rebukes Netflix’s Gay Depiction of Jesus: “Blasphemers Don’t Deserve a Penny”

Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas called out Netflix for depicting Jesus as a homosexual in “The First Temptation of Christ,” a Christmas special airing in Brazil.The Brazilian-based YouTube company Porta dos Fundos produced the film. It is also available to U.S. subscribers.The movie depicts Jesus coming home for his birthday with boyfriend Orlando to meet Mary and Joseph. It also illustrates Mary as a pot-smoking adulterer.The Netflix movie description says, “Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos.Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas denounced the streaming service in a Sunday Twitter post. He referred to the company as “blasphemers,” adding that he cancelled his subscription.