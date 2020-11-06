Dublin Archbishop Accuses "Very Strong Homophobic" Tendencies "In Church Leaders"

the idea that the Church could not live with civil unions is unacceptable

Francis' support for civil homosex unions is a sign that the Catholic attitude "has to change,” Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, Ireland, told Rte.ie (October 22).Martin accused "very strong homophobic" tendencies "even in Church leaders.” For him, Francis' words are "an opportunity for people to do a reality check within the Church.”Asked if Church teaching on homosexuality should be changed, Martin replied, “Certainly,.”Martin also believes that “certainly the Church’s attitude has made the life of homosexuals "miserable in ways.” With men like Martin, it's no wonder that the Irish Church is disintegrating.