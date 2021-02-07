EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-02-04 The Senate’s Pro-Life Caucus Chair, Senator Steve Daines (R-Montana), will introduce 14 pro-life bills this Congress, including one that bans abortions for babies … More





The Senate's Pro-Life Caucus Chair, Senator Steve Daines (R-Montana), will introduce 14 pro-life bills this Congress, including one that bans abortions for babies with Down Syndrome – we speak with him directly and get pro-life analysis about how to navigate a pro-abortion Congress with Marilyn Musgrave, a former U.S. Representative who serves as the Susan B. Anthony List's vice president of government affairs. The House's Pro-Life Caucus Chair, Representative Chris Smith (R-New Jersey), is calling on President Joe Biden to reinstate the Mexico City Policy – don't miss the one-on-one with the Catholic Congressman. An abortion movie that partnered with Planned Parenthood continues to pick up film award nominations – Catherine Hadro 'Speaks Out'. And Kirsten Watson, wife to former NFL player Benjamin Watson and mother of seven, takes on the new role as Executive Editor of MomLife Today; the pro-life mom tells us how having kids does not get in the way of living out your dreams. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.