Fr. Joseph reflects on how the God loved Mother Angelica and her response to that great love. It is a lesson that we must apply to our own lives.

Mother Mary Angelica of the Annunciation, PCPA (born Rita Antoinette Rizzo; April 20, 1923 – March 27, 2016), also known as Mother Angelica, was an American Catholic Poor Clare nun best known as a television personality. She was also the founder of the international broadcast cable television network Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) and the radio network WEWN. EWTN became a voice for Catholics worldwide.