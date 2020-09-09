Chocolate: A short but sweet history | Edible Histories Episode 3 | BBC Ideas

Chocolate, food of the gods! Its history goes back thousands of years so here’s a quick look at how we came to eat chocolate in the first place - where it’s originally from (Central and South … More



www.youtube.com/watch Chocolate, food of the gods! Its history goes back thousands of years so here’s a quick look at how we came to eat chocolate in the first place - where it’s originally from (Central and South America), when it was invented, and how it’s made. Is chocolate an aphrodisiac? Is chocolate good for you? Food historian Annie Gray explains all.