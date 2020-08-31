Clicks57

Father died at the age of 38

Eva
1
Please pray for the soul of Slovenian Father Matild sdb (left) who was killed in a car accident on August 28, 2020
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Don Reto Nay
  • Report
R.I.P. Tu es sacerdos in aeternum.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up