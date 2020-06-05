Home
Vatican authorities have arrested
Tesa
29 minutes ago
...investor Gianluigi Torzi for extortion, embezzlement, aggravated fraud in relation to a property deal in Sloane Avenue, London. He has also been placed into custody.
