Francis Effect: Vocations Down

The number of priests has dropped significantly, especially in Europe and America, according to an October 16 report issued by the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples.The total number of priests decreased to 414,065 in 2018, with Europe registering a drop of 2,675 priests compared to 2017. The number of seminarians declined, especially in America and Europe.Only Africa and Asia continue to show signs of growth. The diminishing number of clergy coincides with an increasing global population.The reason for the debacle: The Francis Church is more interested in homosexuals, divorcees, and politics than in Catholic families with many children.