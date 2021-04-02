World Over - 2021-04-02 - Declan Ganley with Raymond Arroyo DECLAN GANLEY, Irish entrepreneur and former candidate for EU Parliament discusses the recent criminalization of the public celebration of … More

World Over - 2021-04-02 - Declan Ganley with Raymond Arroyo



DECLAN GANLEY, Irish entrepreneur and former candidate for EU Parliament discusses the recent criminalization of the public celebration of the Roman Catholic Mass in Ireland due to COVID19.