The President of Italy's March for Life Discusses the Pope's Concerns of a Declining Birth Rate

Pope Francis voiced his concern for Italy's declining birth rate. On Italy's Day for Life, the Holy Father said the future of Italy is in danger, calling it a "demographic winter." He urged Italians to protect life and work towards, what he called, a "new spring" so that baby boys and girls may flourish. President of Italy's March for Life, Virginia Coda Nunziante, joins to discuss what she believes Pope Francis meant when he used the term "demographic winter." With the Vatican also raising awareness about caring for the elderly, Nunziante shares whether the pandemic has affected elderly care in Italy. The president of Italy's March for Life explains how the preparations for this year's march are going. In Italy, the March for Life is expected to take place in May.