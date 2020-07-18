Clicks7
Cathedral Prep Restores, Rededicates Blessed Virgin Statue Following Vandalism
currentsnews on July 17 2020 On July 10, a well-known statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary outside of Cathedral Preparatory School and Seminary in Elmhurst, Queens, was vandalized with graffiti. The statue was restored and almost a week later, it was rededicated.