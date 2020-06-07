CONSCIOUSNESS PRACTICE EXAMINATION

PRACTICE OF THE EXAMINATION OF CONSCIOUSNESS, WAY OF MAKING YOUR EXAMINATION OF CONSCIOUSNESS
Main points of the examination of conscience
The examination of conscience consists of five main points:
1 ° Thank God for the benefits we have received;
2 ° Ask God for the grace to know all his sins well;
3 ° Examine carefully his conscience;
4 ° Ask God for the forgiveness of sins that we have committed, and conceive a sincere pain;
5 ° Make a firm resolution to correct yourself.
FIRST POINT
THANKSGIVING OF THE BENEFITS OF GOD
Take a look at the blessings of God, so that at the sight of his benefits, put in opposition to your offenses, you will be covered with confusion, and more noticeably touched by your Ingratitude, like David used to voice. of the prophet Nathan. Penetrate yourself with keen gratitude for all the goods with which God has showered you, and in particular for the grace which he has made you to spare yourself, in the sacrament of penance, a remedy for all your infirmities.
ACT OF RECOGNITION
What obligations have I not given you, O my God, for having spared me, after my disgrace, the means of a perfect reconciliation? It was little to have purified me in the sacred waters of baptism, you are still preparing a salutary bath for me, in those of penance, to wash away all my iniquities; this is why you communicated to your Church, in the person of your apostles, the power to remit sins: Accipite Spiritum Sanction: quorum remiseritis peccata, remittentur eis (Joan. 20, 22). What goodness in you, to have established, in favor of sinners, a tribunal of graces always open! Could I be insensitive to such a dazzling mark of your love? It is I who have distanced myself from you through my contempt for your holy law; and it is you who take the first steps. Father of mercy, God of goodness, be eternally blessed. Accept that I take refuge in the asylum you offer me; but do not allow me to abuse, by a new ingratitude, this resource of salvation. No, it is not human respect, nor custom, nor the fear of passing for a careless soul on its salvation, which brings me to your feet; it is the regret to have deserved your disgrace. Hey! Lord, can we live quietly, when we think that
SECOND POINT
INVOCATION OF THE HELP OF GOD TO KNOW HIS SINS
Ask God for the grace to know the sins of which you are guilty; for it is very difficult for many to escape your memory, given the ease with which they are often committed, and the lack of accuracy that is brought about, by examining one's conscience every day. But do not limit yourself to asking God for this dry and sterile knowledge of the state of your soul: ask him to reveal to you all your mischief and the severity of sin.
PRAYER TO THE HOLY SPIRIT,
TO ASK HIM FOR THE GRACE OF KNOWING HIS SINS
Holy spirit, source of light, deign to communicate to me a ray of your divine intelligence, so that nothing escapes the exact research that I will make of my iniquities. O you who created me and who must be my judge, you no doubt know the bottom of my heart. Show me all the folds as distinctly as I will know them one day, when, at the end of this life, I will have to appear before you to undergo your judgment; for it is a matter of preventing him, this rigorous judgment; and if today I lacked exactitude and righteousness in the investigation and the confession of my disorders, you would reform, in your court, the injustice of an overly favorable revision. So let me know and secret thoughts, and wanton desires, and criminal actions, and the omissions from my homework, and the scandals I caused. Enlighten me, God of truth; do not suffer that the love that I have for me seduces me and blinds me: take off the veil that it puts before my eyes, so that nothing prevents me from making myself known, as much as it is necessary, to the one who holds your place here.
ANOTHER PRAYER TO ASK GOD
FOR THE GRACE OF KNOWING HIS SINS
I know, O my God, that I am a sinner, and that I have greatly offended you; but, of myself, I can discover neither the number nor the enormity of my sins. Lord, light up my darkness. Let me know right now all the faults in which I fell. I ask to know them only to mourn them before you, to hate them, and to correct me in the future. Give me all the horror and contrition that I must have.
THIRD POINT
OF EXAMINATION OF CONSCIOUSNESS
Examine yourself carefully on the sins committed since your last confession, and on the very faults that you may have committed; but make this examination without worry: one has satisfied one's obligations on this point, when one has tried, in good faith and to the best of one's ability, to satisfy them; This requires a search for one's sins, made with the same application and the same care, which one would bring into the things of life, where one has the intention and the interest not to be mistaken.
GENERAL EXAMINATION OF SINS
FOR THE ORDINARY
CONFESSIONS FISHED IN THE RECEPTION OF THE SACRAMENTS Previous confessions .
(In the examination), lack of meditation, of accuracy; (in contrition), lack of regret of the past, of firm intention for the future ... Without asking it of God ... Without exciting it in itself, by penetrating the motives; (in the confession), lack of sincerity; (in penance), lack of attention ... Omission by forgetfulness, or negligence ... Too long a delay, out of time marked ...
Communions . Lack of necessary provisions, etc.
SINS TOWARDS GOD
Against faith. Neglect to learn religion; to listen to the instructions ... Doubts or thoughts contrary to the voluntary faith ... Danger of losing the faith incurred by books, speeches, ungodly companies ... Concealment of one's faith by human respect.
Against hope . Lack of confidence in God, or despair and distrust of divine mercy, or voluntary discouragement ... Presumption of the goodness of God, or of his own strength.
Against charity . Voluntary resistance to the inspirations of heaven ... Negligence to prevent evil when we must and when we can ... Human respect, which makes omit good or do evil ... Forgetting God, or aversion, or indifference for him ... Failure to submit to the conduct of his Providence ... Forgetting his benefits, neglect to give him thanks ... Preference of the creature, the world and pleasures ... Sharing his heart between God and something else that one should not love, or love only for God ... Love of neighbor not for the love of God.
Against religion .Omission of the report of his actions to God; acts of faith, hope and charity; frequenting the sacraments; daily practices of obligation (offering one's heart to God, morning and evening prayers, examination of conscience followed by an act of contrition); religious duties, to sanctify Sundays and festivals (offices, mass, vespers, sermon, preach, catechism, piety reading), or lack of intention, and negligence in the manner of fulfilling them ... Lack of respect for the Church and in prayers , inattention, immodest postures, lost sight, foreign thoughts, useless words, voluntary distractions and laughter, scandals ... Violation of holy days by crimes, by work, sales or purchases, by games, entertainment, companies that divert from the service of God ... Desecration of holy things ... Impiety; contempt for people consecrated to God, mockery of religion, piety, virtue; derision against those who practice it ... Superstitions, faith in dreams, faith in good fortune ... Blasphemies ... Reckless or indiscreet wishes ... Oaths or swears true, but unnecessary, false, vain, where the name of God is taken in vain, that is to say used without necessity ... Coarse words, or kind of swearing ... Lies ...
TOWARDS THE NEXT
In thoughts ... Disadvantageous suspicions, or rash judgments ... Thoughts of contempt for his person ... Malignant reflections on his faults ... Hatred, bitterness, aversion ... Resentment or remembrance of insults, and desire of revenge, etc.
(It must be declared if these feelings were voluntary, if they lasted, if they appeared outside, if they were communicated to someone, if it is in serious or light matter, with regard to which people, superior or not.)
In words . Slander, or slander in words, in songs, in writing, made, heard without stopping them when we could.
(It must be said by what motive they were made, with regard to which people, consecrated to God, made up in dignity, or others; and in front of how many people; if they are slight or of consequence, and harmful to property or reputation of others) ...
Speech against charity; wrongly made reports, either true or false; bad advice ...
(It must be said if they had consequences, if they were seeds of division or causes of damage) ...
Flattery, false testimony ... Declaration of secrecy, or faults of others ... Insulting in outrageous words, reproaching faults, imprecations or curses, by wishing oneself harm, or to others, and to whom. (Parents, teachers, etc.).
In actions . Unfair possession of the property of others ... Infidelity or deceit at play, and in the markets ... Scandal, bad example; approval of evil, by applause, or even speaking silence; complicity, by tolerance or concealment, of an evil that must or can be prevented; participation in thefts, or faults of others; opportunity given to the next to offend God, by preventing him from fulfilling his duties, and by diverting him from the good.
In omission . Negligence to restore ... To repair slander ... To be reconciled ... To sixteen the opportunities that God gives rise to help others, mainly in relation to his salvation ... To fulfill his duties to respect for all.
Towards the superiors . (Parents, teachers, or those who hold their place.) Lack of esteem, respect, love, obedience, loyalty, deference, temporal or spiritual assistance, and recognition.
Towards the lower . (Domestic workers, etc.) Lack of education, good example, correction, justice, condescension, gentleness and charity.
Towards the equals. (Brothers, sisters, classmates) and even towards all. Lack of complacency, consideration, thoughtfulness, support and patience.
TOWARDS YOURSELF
By pride . Ambition or search for honors, or immoderate desire for glory, distinctions ... Pride or esteem and too advantageous opinion of oneself, pride, haughtiness, contempt for others, advantageous speech of oneself ... Vanity or desire to appear, to please, to esteem esteem for frivolous and foreign qualities or advantages to those who take advantage of it (birth, wealth, clothes, etc.). Vain self-indulgence (Figure, voice, talents, virtues, good works, etc.) ... Presumption; too much confidence in his lights; preference for judgment; attaches to his own sense; obstinacy, stubbornness ... Vain glory of some success, or advantage received from God, without bringing it back to him ... Self-esteem or love for oneself, which makes one search for oneself in everything, that one speaks only of self , that we only take care of ourselves, of himself, or of others in relation to himself and for his personal interest; susceptibility and sensitivity of self-esteem; concealment and excuses for his faults ... Hypocrisy or false appearance of piety; modesty affected.
Out of greed . Greed or too much attachment to the goods of life ... Too much anxiety for the future ... Hardness towards the poor, by not giving them alms according to his power Refusal of the necessities of self- even or to others.
By envy . Desire or displease the good of others and joy of the evil that happens to him. Jealousy of the merit of others, refusal to recognize him or to give him praise, or envy of the rewards which are due to him ... Grief or despite the preference that one makes for another or his advantages. Desire to decry it or supplant Desire for what it has.
Out of greed . Gluttony or excess and greed in drinking and eating, especially in things harmful to health
(We must also say if we have excited others.)
Treats or looking for the most delicate things Sensuality in drinking and eating at meals, or even outside meals, eating without rules and without need ... Failure abstinence and fasting ordered by the Church, or failing to supply it in case of legitimate dispensation.
Out of anger . Unrestrained movements of anger, mood ... Anger, liveliness, impatience to which we let go, without holding back ... Insulting words, quarrels, blows and other effects that may have ensued ... Refusal to forgive and to contribute on his part to reconciliation ... Opportunity given to others to get carried away ... Subjects of impatience given to his parents or his masters.
Out of laziness . Laziness or neglect of things which are of duty, of obligation; fear of the trouble it takes to complete them; excessive love of rest ... laziness or love of idleness; aversion to occupation; escape from work, especially because of his condition ... Nonchalance or lack of care, order, cleanliness, leaving all things to neglect ... Idleness or waste of time, by not making a good schedule, neglecting to apply your homework, or your studies, giving up on entertainment allowed against the clock, or even forbidden games ... Indolence in bed, giving too much time to sleep, or by letting go of those thoughtful delays that inspire an effeminate softness ... Negligence or inattention and lack of accuracy to learn the duties of his state,
By lust . Opportunities; curiosity; bad books; suspicious letters or tickets; bad companies; pernicious connections; dangerous assemblies; balls, shows, masquerades, etc. ; indecent games.
(It must be said if one has exposed oneself to the opportunity to sin, or if one has given it to others.)
Thoughts, desires, words or interviews; songs, looks, actions, fashions, adjustments and immodest ways; freedoms, complacency, familiarity contrary to decency.
Note. We have detailed the above examination a little, for the poorly educated, whose number is increasing every day, as well as for most people in the world, whose exams are all the more superficial, the less their conduct regular and less thoughtful.
FOURTH
POINTS OF PAIN TO OFFEND GOD,
FROM WHOM THE SIN OF HIS SINS ARE PRAISED
Present yourself before the divine majesty, with confusion, and as a guilty party charged with the weight of his iniquities. Form the acts of contrition and resolution which follow, in the depths of your heart, without being content to pronounce them by mouth; and penetrate into it, adding of yourself what grace will suggest to you: above all, try to return to God, by a motive nobler than that of fear; produce a feeling of repentance by the motive of the most tender love.
ACT OF CONTRITION, OR REGRET AND PAIN OF THE PAST
What a point of confusion for me, oh my God, to always fall into the same faults, so often, so easily, and after having promised you so many times not to commit them again? How could I have sinned in your presence for so little, knowing how much you dislike sin and even abusing your benefits to offend you!
Let yourself be touched, O my God, by the regrets of a truly contrite heart, of a heart more touched by its faults by the displeasure that you have received from it, than for the punishment they have deserved; for is there a greater sorrow than that of having displeased an infinitely good God worthy of being infinitely loved? I know there is nothing more terrible than falling into the hands of the living God: what is the Get out of me, damned, go to eternal fire? (Matth. 24) But I am even more penetrated by the fear of losing you than by the rigor of your tortures. Yes, this patience to wait for me, this facility to forgive myself, this disposition to fill me with new graces softened me with the keenest gratitude; and in spite of the excess of your kindnesses and my ingratitudes, my pain is so weak that hardly it makes impression on my soul. Where am I, oh my God!
Oh ! if my regrets could match my faults! Make up for my pain, Savior, dying in the olive garden; put in my heart a drop of this sea of bitterness, with which your soul was then flooded. Let me be sad for my sin, and sad until death. May your mercy, which inspires me the desire and the resolution to wash away my sins in the waters of penance, urge you to produce in me the provisions necessary for this sacrament.
Sorry, oh my God, for all the evil that I have committed and that I caused to be committed: forgiveness for all the good that I have not done, or that I have done wrong: forgiveness for all the sins that I know, and that I don't know. I hate them and I disown them, and I would like to repair them; at the cost of what I hold dearest, the misfortune of having offended you. I had not understood until now the greatness of my faults, the mischief of sin, the bitterness it brings about after him; but now that I recognize all your kindnesses, that all that remains of my passion is the regret for having followed it, I only aspire to deserve my grace by sincere repentance.
FIFTH POINT
RESOLUTION TO CORRECT
It is not enough to have regret for your past faults, you must also make a firm statement for the future; and this is the essential point.
ACT OF RESOLUTION, OR FIRM PROPOSAL FOR THE FUTURE
You have promised us, Lord, through the mouths of your prophets, that he who will admit his sins, and who will truly renounce them, will receive forgiveness. By virtue of this infallible word, I come to ask your mercy: for here I am, as far as I can judge from my heart, in a perfect disposition to leave sin, and sacrifice to you all that I hold dear, rather than to displease you.
Hey what! Lord, because you are good, and you have no limits on your mercies; because you have given me, in the sacrament of penance, an always effective and present means of reconciling with you, will it be said that I will abuse your benefits, to offend you with impunity? It will not be so; O God, who see my most secret thoughts, I call you to witness, the resolution where I am to leave sin, to avoid the occasions of sin, to work effectively to destroy the habit of sin in particular.
(We specify, before God, the sin that we want to correct.)
I promised it and I promise it again at the foot of this sacred tribunal, where, despite my infidelities, you want to pardon me. I will engrave your holy law in the bottom of my heart; and they will tear my life away rather than make me depart from the firm resolution in which I am to serve you faithfully. The world will be surprised at my change; he will want to re-engage me in my first disorders; my passions will still arise, and it will cost me to suppress them; but I will strongly support the word I give you, despite the persecutions of libertines and the repugnance of nature. Juravi and statui custodire judicia justitioe tuoe . (Ps. 118) No more thoughts, no more words and actions contrary to modesty or charity; more impatience, swearing, anger; more irreverence in the holy places; more languor in your service, or omission in my duties; more attachment to my feelings, to my conveniences and to pleasures: rather to die, O my God, rather to expire here, in front of you, than to displease you.
(Excerpt from Manual of the Penitent or conduct for Contrition )
taken from the blog: le-petit-sacristain.blogspot.com
