CONSCIOUSNESS PRACTICE EXAMINATION

PRACTICE OF THE EXAMINATION OF CONSCIOUSNESS, WAY OF MAKING YOUR EXAMINATION OF CONSCIOUSNESS

Main points of the examination of conscience

FIRST POINT

THANKSGIVING OF THE BENEFITS OF GOD

ACT OF RECOGNITION

Accipite Spiritum Sanction: quorum remiseritis peccata, remittentur eis

SECOND POINT

INVOCATION OF THE HELP OF GOD TO KNOW HIS SINS

PRAYER TO THE HOLY SPIRIT,

TO ASK HIM FOR THE GRACE OF KNOWING HIS SINS

ANOTHER PRAYER TO ASK GOD

FOR THE GRACE OF KNOWING HIS SINS

THIRD POINT

OF EXAMINATION OF CONSCIOUSNESS

GENERAL EXAMINATION OF SINS

FOR THE ORDINARY



CONFESSIONS FISHED IN THE RECEPTION OF THE SACRAMENTS

Previous

confessions

.

Communions .

SINS TOWARDS GOD

Against faith.

Against hope .

Against charity .

Against religion .

TOWARDS THE NEXT

In thoughts ...

In words .

In actions .

In omission .

Towards the superiors .

Towards the lower .

Towards the equals.

TOWARDS YOURSELF

By pride .

Out of greed .

By envy .

Out of greed .

Out of anger .

Out of laziness .

By lust .

Note.

FOURTH

POINTS OF PAIN TO OFFEND GOD,

FROM WHOM THE SIN OF HIS SINS ARE PRAISED

ACT OF CONTRITION, OR REGRET AND PAIN OF THE PAST

Get out of me, damned, go to eternal fire?

FIFTH POINT

RESOLUTION TO CORRECT

ACT OF RESOLUTION, OR FIRM PROPOSAL FOR THE FUTURE

Juravi and statui custodire judicia justitioe tuoe

Manual of the Penitent or conduct for Contrition