Catholic Sphere - 2021-05-18 - Honing in on the Holy Spirit How are we called to shape our lives through the Holy Spirit? Join Brian Patrick as he discusses this and much more with Fr. James Mallon, … More

Catholic Sphere - 2021-05-18 - Honing in on the Holy Spirit



How are we called to shape our lives through the Holy Spirit? Join Brian Patrick as he discusses this and much more with Fr. James Mallon, Pepe Alonso, & Fr. Scott Borgman.