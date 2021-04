"That Man Is You" is a wonderful ministry that encourages men to take up their role in the Church. Groups are run through parishes. Men gather every week for 1 1/2 hours over 13 weeks in the spring … More

"That Man Is You" is a wonderful ministry that encourages men to take up their role in the Church. Groups are run through parishes. Men gather every week for 1 1/2 hours over 13 weeks in the spring and fall.