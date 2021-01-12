Fr. Toño Casado created a giant crucifix out of snow. He posted several pictures on Instagram of his incredible artwork. He wrote on Instagram: “MY SNOW CHRIST. As you have liked, here are some imag… More

“MY SNOW CHRIST. As you have liked, here are some images of this Jesus who was born on a silent winter night. With the caress of the hand of my friend and neighbor, Mariló Montero, the most beautiful Face became true before our eyes.



“Little by little He melts away before the gaze of the people, because He loves everyone and His heart is not made of ice. That we take care of ourselves. That is what God wants. That we do not hurt ourselves.

“Thank you, Mariló, for that night of silence and truth before a Church that wants to be a home for everyone, a place where you can finally feel the warmth of good people. It is the Parroquia del Pilar.



“The snow will melt but the Jesus of snow will always be alive in our eyes.”