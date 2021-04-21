Biden Administration Announces Support in Making Washington DC, 51st State | EWTN News Nightly The Biden administration formally announced its support for making Washington, D.C. a state. In a … More





The Biden administration formally announced its support for making Washington, D.C. a state. In a statement, the White House said in part, "Establishing the state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, as the 51st state, will make our union stronger and more just." However, not everyone believes it is a good idea. There will be a vote on Thursday in the House of Representatives on the DC statehood. Legal Fellow at the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation, Zack Smith, joins to tell us what he is expecting from that and why it is being pushed now. Smith shares his thoughts on the Biden administration backing the DC statehood and the change in name from District of Columbia to Douglass Commonwealth. Smith discusses the danger in making Washington, D.C. a state and how that would impact the country overall. The legal fellow explains how this will play out and whether he believes Washington, D.C. will in fact become the 51st state.