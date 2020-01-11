Sarah: "Catholic Can No Longer Remain Silent"

Profanations of churches and statues continue to increase in Europe, Cardinal Robert Sarah noticed on Twitter.com (January 10).
He mentions recent desecrations of statues of Our Lady in France. This reveals a “barbaric hatred” and "calls for reactions," Sarah writes, "Catholics can no longer remain silent” - although, in fact, they remain silent.
Nine statues of Our Lady were destroyed on January 9, in the southwestern Béarn region.
#newsAyiqazlgcd
Clicks65
- Report
Social networks
Cardinal Sarah supports antipope francis. His protestations about physical church desecrations are meaningless as long as he supports this malefactor.