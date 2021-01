The 'Catholic' Lady Gaga--educated at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York--dressed like a psychotic Star Trek character, mock-singing the National Anthem for Joe 'The Catholic' Biden's … More

The 'Catholic' Lady Gaga--educated at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York--dressed like a psychotic Star Trek character, mock-singing the National Anthem for Joe 'The Catholic' Biden's inauguration in the United Police State of America yesterday.