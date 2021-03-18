New York City’s grand St. Patrick’s Day parade turned completely virtual in 2021. Only the fighting 69th infantry actually marched down Manhattan's 5th Avenue, instead of the normal sea of green. … More

New York City’s grand St. Patrick’s Day parade turned completely virtual in 2021. Only the fighting 69th infantry actually marched down Manhattan's 5th Avenue, instead of the normal sea of green. Father Christopher Heanue, director of the Irish Apostolate in the Brooklyn Diocese, usually takes part in all of the festivities. This year was a little different. He joins Currents News to share how generations are celebrating their Irish heritage this year. Currentsnews