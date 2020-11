An Our Lady statue on the paradisiac Caribbean island of Providencia, Colombia, survived Iota, the category five November 15-16 hurricane.Colombian President Ivan Duque acknowledged on November 17 that it was unusual that the statue survived unscathed. Numerous locals called this “a miracle.”The hurricane made a direct hit on Providencia damaging or destroying 98–99% of the structures on the island. 80% of the homes were destroyed.