Bishop Concedes: Francis Is Perhaps Pope - But of "Some Other Cult"

“Francis, the Merciful” is perhaps “a valid pope for some other Church or cult," retired Corpus Christi Bishop René Gracida, 96, writes on Abyssum.org (February 25).
However, "Francis is not now nor has he ever been a pope of the Roman Catholic Church.”
Gracida stated several times before, that Francis is an "antipope." Probably for age reasons, he was so far neither censored nor punished.
The bishop writes that his "intuition (perhaps guided by the Holy Spirit) told me that Jorge Bergoglio is not truly the pope" from the moment he walked out onto the balcony of Saint Peter's , "improperly dressed" and "flanked by two men who I had reason to believe were homosexuals."
