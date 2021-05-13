Blessed Julia of Norwich - May 13 Blessed Julian of Norwich Also known as Juliana of Norwich Dame Julian Mother Julian Memorial 13 May Profile Almost nothing is known of her early life; we don’t … More

Blessed Julia of Norwich - May 13Blessed Julian of NorwichAlso known asJuliana of NorwichDame JulianMother JulianMemorial13 MayProfileAlmost nothing is known of her early life; we don’t even know if she was from Norwich or chose to move there, and we’re not certain her name was Julian before she became an anchoress near the church of Saint Julian. Recluse under the direction of Benedictines in Norwich, England. Mystic, visionary, and writer. Her book, Revelations of Divine Love, which contains sixteen revelations she received while in an ecstatic trance, is still in print. She meditated on, spoke on, and wrote on the power of love of evil, Christ’s Passion, and the nature of the Trinity. In her early 60s she shut herself in complete seclusion at Conisford, Norwich, and never left again.Bornc.1342Diedc.1423 of natural causesBeatifiednever formally beatified, but considered a “blessed” due to popular devotion