The Interior of Mary

Mary kept all these words in her heart. (S. LUC, 2)

To judge mary well, let us see what God has done for her, and what she has done for God.God has predestined her to be the mother of Jesus Christ: 1st has preserved her from original sin; (2) has enriched it with the greatest graces from the moment of its conception; (3) gave him a very good hour, and perhaps from the mother's womb, the use of reason; (4) he raised her to divine motherhood, and gave her a special and unique part to the cross and then to the glory of his Son.Mary responded to these graces of God: (1) by living with an attention to herself as great, as continual as if she had had something to fear from concupiscence and its aftermath. What should be our vigilance, we who have experienced so many times the disastrous effects of concupiscence?2. By singing to follow all the movements of grace with such fidelity, that she never committed the lightest sin, that she deserved at every moment of her life a new increase in grace, that she did not do a single inner act, not a single external action, which was intended to unite her more closely with God. What a model for a soul that has given itself fully to God!3. By continually making its reason the most perfect use. And what use did she make of it? She constantly subjected her to the lights of faith; she made it a perpetual sacrifice to the supreme reason that is God; she never allowed herself a single reasoning about God's breasts, nor about his conduct towards him, although this conduct was full of mysteries and apparent contradictions. We will never advance in inner life if we do not make the same use of our reason. God leads souls in ways opposed to all human views; he likes to overturn all our judgments, to confuse all our foresight, to deceive all our expectations. We have only one side to take, which is not to look at us, not to reason about what God is doing in us, and to lead us by faith and obedience.4. By unknowingly disposing of divine motherhood by what was to humanly deprive her of this honour forever. All the daughters of Judah hurried to marry, in order to count the Messiah in their posterity. Infertility was an opprobrium for them. Mary thinks she is unworthy of claiming the status of mother of God. From the tenderest age, she came to the temple, dedicated her virginity to God, and, according to the ideas of the nation, she renounced forever the highest pretension of people of her sex and her tribe. It is not by aspiring to great things, by conceiving great views and grand designs, that one achieves holiness, nor that one disposes of The designs of God, very different from our own. It is by humiliating himself, by sinking into his meanness and nothingness, by acknowledging himself unworthy of all grace, by fearing any view of elevation, and by rejecting it as a suggestion of the spirit of pride.As for the cross of Jesus Christ, Mary was so much of it, that from the birth of her Son until his death, she felt the backlash of all that he suffered, not only on the part of men, but on the part of God. To form any idea, it is enough to consider that she had for her Son a love as great as a creature could have, that she loved him incomparably more than herself; that it was intimately united to him, but of a union such that God cannot form a greater one; that she did not live in herself, but in her Son; that all the feelings that J.C. felt were communicated in the heart of his mother with all the strength and extent of which a pure creature was capable. Let us therefore rise to what was happening in the soul of Jesus Christ touching the glory of his Father outraged by men, touching his holiness disgraced by sin, touching his righteousness of which he was the victim, touching so many millions of souls to whom his blood was to be useless, and even fatal by the abuse they were to make of it. And let us boldly say that Mary's soul had the same impressions.Jesus Christ sacrificed himself on the cross by indulging in all the rigour of divine justice. Mary sacrificed herself, and more than herself, by sacrificing Jesus Christ, and by consenting to the fulfillment of God's plans for the redemption of the human race: so that the greatest sacrifices of inner life are incomparably below her own, and by the extent, and for the intimacy, and for the incomprehensible pain she felt. When we have gone through the last trials, if God graces us, then we will have a faint idea of Mary's trials. For the common Christian, he sees in the passion of Jesus Christ, only the torments of the body, and in Mary, only the compassion she had of the torments of her Son.Mary's interior was therefore a copy, but the most resembling copy of the interior of Jesus Christ. As Jesus continually immolated himself from his Father throughout his life, Mary also continually immolated Jesus in his heart, and immolated with him to the Heavenly Father.As Jesus humbled himself and annihilated himself to the point of looking upon himself as charged with the iniquities of the universe, Mary humiliated herself and annihilated herself by looking at herself as the mother of this universal sinner, of this object of divine curse, and she entered for herself, as far as possible, into the disposition of her Son.As Jesus loved men to the point of giving them not only the life of his body, but the life of his soul, Mary loved men to the point of giving them in Jesus Christ what was dearer to him than her own life and soul.What will I say now about Mary's prayer? Who could talk about it with dignity? Jesus Christ was the only object of his thoughts, the sole object of his love; since his resurrection she was nothing but a body on earth, and her soul followed him, so to speak, into heaven. She did nothing but languish after her Son, and only rush to him with desires of inexpressible vehemence. His only distraction, if it can be called by this name, was to pray for the nascent Church, and to be interested in its progress.With such a high elevation of feelings, what was the Virgin Mary on the outside? A common woman, a poor woman living from her work, occupied for thirty years in Nazareth with the care of a small household, entrusted since to St. John who shared with her the oblations of the faithful. What noise has she made in the world? By what great works has it been reported in the eyes of men? What has she done outside for the spread of the gospel? However, she is the Mother of God, she is the holiest of creatures; it is the one that has had the most part in the redemption of the human race and in the establishment of the Christian religion. Oh! that God's ideas are different from ours! Oh! that the paths he takes to achieve his ends are far from our ways! May the darkness, the retreat, the solitude, the prayer in silence be pleasant to him, and a thousand times greater than all the works of brilliance! Oh! that it is to be all before God to be nothing, to pretend nothing, to aspire only to be ignored, forgotten, despised, regarded as the most vile and despicable in the world! If the life of the Holy Virgin does not teach us this great truth, if it does not make us love it, if it does not stifle in us any desire to be something, if it does not convince us that, in order to find oneself in God, we must lose ourselves completely in ourselves, what more sensitive example, what more powerful lesson will be able to persuade us? Jesus and Mary demonstrate to every Christian that God derives true glory here on earth, only from our annihilation. They still show us that the more we have been annihilated on earth, the bigger, happier, powerful in heaven.So what is the strong devotion to the Holy Virgin? The imitation of her interior, of her low feelings of herself, of her love for darkness, silence, retirement; its attraction to the little things; his fidelity to grace; the simplicity of his recollection and prayer, the only object of which was God and his will, Jesus Christ and his love; of the continual sacrifice of herself, and of what she loved and had to love more than herself. Let us ask her every day that she serve as our guide and model in inner life, and that she obtain us the graces that are necessary for us to respond to God's plans for us. These designs are certainly designs of death and destruction.(From the Manual of Inner Souls)