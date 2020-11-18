There is proof Bill Gates is involved in implantable micro-chips even though he himself denies ever being involved with them.

Gates actually has been substantially involved in a majorly invasive microchip program. In fact, he directly commissioned such a program from a company called Microchips Biotech that specializes in implantable microchips.
Contrary to his June statement, Bill Gates personally ordered a contraceptive microchip program in 2012, led by a company called Microchips Biotech. The grants for the project are readily accessible on the Gates Foundation website.
Microchips Biotech, formerly known as MicroCHIPS, Inc., has been working on implantable drug-delivery chips since 1999. It was founded by MIT scientists who invented the chip technology in the 1990s, in partnership with hedge fund Polaris Ventures. The company drew the interest of the Gates Foundation after reporting positive results from a clinical trial in February 2012.
Gates’s contraception project came about following a meeting between Gates and MIT professor Robert Langer, co-founder of MicroCHIPS and an inventor on all of the company’s patents. Langer is a frequent Gates collaborator, who also oversaw a controversial “quantum dot” vaccine record project – another “direct request” from Gates himself.
According to MIT Technology Review, Bill Gates and some of his associates came to Langer sometime in 2012, asking about long-term, remote contraception implants.
By December 2012, the Gates Foundation awarded an initial $1.5 million for Microchips Biotech to develop birth control chips. The foundation committed an additional $20.5 million in 2014.
The contraception microchips deliver levonorgestrel, the morning-after pill drug, to users for up to sixteen years and can be wirelessly controlled by doctors.
The Gates Foundation is still financially engaged in the project, having disbursed another $1 million in September. They were involved when Microchips Biotech was acquired by the pharmaceutical company Daré Bioscience in 2019. In fact, on June 15, ten days after Gates totally denied any microchip connections, Daré announced another $1.5 million Gates Foundation grant.
Not only does the microchip program have links to Gates, it also has ties to coronavirus vaccines. Besides starting MicroCHIPS, Robert Langer co-founded Moderna, a major COVID vaccine maker. IT the big one that the US government pre-ordered 100 million doses from in August. Langer currently sits on Moderna’s board of directors and scientific advisory board.
Bill Gates also has funded Moderna, disbursing $20 million to date, with the possibility of a future $80 million.
