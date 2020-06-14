Angel in the House Full Movie

Some years after their son is killed in an accident, a married couple (Collette and Gruffudd) decide to adopt a child. One day a 7-year-old boy, Eli (Cole), unexpectedly arrives on their doorstep … More

Some years after their son is killed in an accident, a married couple (Collette and Gruffudd) decide to adopt a child. One day a 7-year-old boy, Eli (Cole), unexpectedly arrives on their doorstep claiming to be from the adoption agency. Eli wears a suit every day and is very well-spoken for a child. He helps the adults to process their loss, which had stifled both their marriage and their toy business, and lets them embrace life again.