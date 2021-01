This morning 25 homeless people, who are housed by the Holy See, received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. More homeless people are due to be vaccinated by the Vatican over … More

This morning 25 homeless people, who are housed by the Holy See, received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. More homeless people are due to be vaccinated by the Vatican over the coming days. Video: Vatican Media