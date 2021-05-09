Please pray for repose soul of Professor Dagny Kjaergaard, ov

Proff Dagny Kjærgaard, consecrated 25th March, 1988 has died tonight 8th May 2021 at Krankenhaus der Barmherzigen Brüder Wien. She taught at International Theological Institute, Trumau- where she this semester gave a course about The Catechism. She was consecrated by Cardinal Ratzinger on mandate by Bishop Martensen (Denmark) She lived and worked in Austria but always remained Danish and roots in Denmark. She had a doctorate in Sacred Theology (S.T.D) from Rome. She was theological assistant to Cardinal Schönborn (Austria) when he was the secretary of redaction of the Catechism of the Catholic Church. She was also a member of the redaction committee of the Compendium of the Catechism of the Catholic Church. For many years since the Institute was established she worked as an assistant professor in theology at the International Theological Institute in Gamin, later Trumau and gave courses in the Catechism of the Catholic Church and in Saint Thomas Aquinas. R.I.P.Please inform the other OCV - Marianne Groesmeyer (ordo virgium - Denmark)