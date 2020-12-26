Clicks36
O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant! O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem; Come and behold him born the King of Angels. O come, let us adore Him, o come, let us adore Him, o come, let us …More
O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant!
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem;
Come and behold him born the King of Angels.
O come, let us adore Him, o come, let us adore Him,
o come, let us adore Him, Christ the Lord.
God of God, light of light,
Lo, he abhors not the Virgin's womb;
Very God, begotten, not created.
Andrea Bocelli – Adeste Fideles
