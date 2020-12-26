O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant! O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem; Come and behold him born the King of Angels. O come, let us adore Him, o come, let us adore Him, o come, let us … More

O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant!

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem;

Come and behold him born the King of Angels.

O come, let us adore Him, o come, let us adore Him,

o come, let us adore Him, Christ the Lord.

God of God, light of light,

Lo, he abhors not the Virgin's womb;

Very God, begotten, not created.

Andrea Bocelli – Adeste Fideles