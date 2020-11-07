Clicks93
Joe Biden has won the US presidential "election"
He will be the second "Catholic" President of the USA
Congratulations to Joe Biden — and to his Big Tech helpers at Twitter and Facebook, who censored a damaging corruption story two weeks before the election!
The MSM is saying there's no evidence of fraud. Simultaneously, the Trump campaign is holding a press conference with witness after witness presenting evidence of fraud. The MSM isn't covering it, choosing instead to babble about how Biden has now been "elected."
The same people counting Rona cases are counting ballots.
@Hugh N. Cry Followed a script as all previous ones.
Big Brother in Silicon Valley is responsible for “policing” the election.
Kamala
Remember the good old days when the Commies had to FORCE people into the gulag?