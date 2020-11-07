Clicks93

Joe Biden has won the US presidential "election"

Tesa
10
He will be the second "Catholic" President of the USA
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

F M Shyanguya
  • Report
2020 US election results: A victory upon the upcoming Victory of the Saints
AlexBKaiser
  • Report
Congratulations to Joe Biden — and to his Big Tech helpers at Twitter and Facebook, who censored a damaging corruption story two weeks before the election!
Hugh N. Cry
  • Report
#FakeElection
AlexBKaiser
  • Report
The MSM is saying there's no evidence of fraud. Simultaneously, the Trump campaign is holding a press conference with witness after witness presenting evidence of fraud. The MSM isn't covering it, choosing instead to babble about how Biden has now been "elected."
HerzMariae
  • Report
The same people counting Rona cases are counting ballots.
F M Shyanguya
  • Report
@Hugh N. Cry Followed a script as all previous ones.
AlexBKaiser
  • Report
Big Brother in Silicon Valley is responsible for “policing” the election.
Eva
  • Report
Dominion Voting Systems
HerzMariae
  • Report
Kamala
AlexBKaiser
  • Report
Remember the good old days when the Commies had to FORCE people into the gulag?
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up