Fr. Tom Smolich of the Jesuit Refugee Service, Discusses the Challenges of Migrants and Refugees

Hundreds of migrants and refugees are stranded outside in freezing temperatures in Bosnia. Families with small children are trying to reach Western Europe. Under international pressure, Bosnian authorities have set up heated tents for several hundred migrants, but dozens more are staying in abandoned houses without heat. International director of the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), Father Tom Smolich, joins to talk about migrants and refugees. He gives a quick overview of how the pandemic interfered with supporting migrants and refugees, last year, and what some challenges are looking forward. Fr. Smolich also discusses what some initiatives are that JRS has planned, now that they have a better idea of the coronavirus.